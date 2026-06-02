Mina the Hollower Sales Top 300,000 Units in 3 Days - Sales

/ 1,065 Views

by, posted 20 hours ago

Developer Yacht Club Games has told Bloomberg Mina the Hollower has sold 300,000 units in its first three days.

This figure is up from around 55,000 units sold in Steam as of the morning of its release.

"I wonder how come the best-reviewed game of 2026 is not the fastest-selling game, so I feel a big fire lit to close that gap," said Yacht Club Games co-founder and director Sean Velasco.

Velasco did say that at least for now sales are strong enough to keep the studio operating without the need to make cuts or take outside investment.

Mina the Hollower released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store on May 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles