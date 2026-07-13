MOUSE: P.I. for Hire Tops 1 Million Players - Sales

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Publisher PlaySide Studios and developer Fumi Games announced MOUSE: P.I. for Hire has surpassed one million players.

"MOUSE: P.I. for Hire reaching over 1 million players has filled the team with an immeasurable amount of gratitude and appreciation for our community," said Fumi Games founder and CEO Mateusz Michalak in a press release. "From what started as a simple concept of a 1930s themed cartoon shooter, the game has reached more players than we could have possibly imagined.

"Our priority has always been to put players first, and we have worked incredibly hard to continue to achieve that goal, both throughout the game’s development and also post-launch. With our recent major update introducing Level Revisit, release of physical editions, and also upcoming story [downloadable content], we hope that players are excited about all things MOUSE: P.I. for Hire. A handcrafted tale born of ink, sweat, and stubborn dreams. From the bottom of our grinning hearts, thank you for supporting us!"

MOUSE: P.I. for Hire released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Microsoft Store on April 16. It will launch at a later date for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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