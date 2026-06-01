2-Player Horror Game Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch Announced for Switch 2 - News

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Developer Atlantis Studio has announced two-player horror game, Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch, for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch in 2026.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch is a two-player shared horror experience built around asymmetrical collaboration.

In Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch, communication is the only thing standing between survival and darkness. One player wakes up alone inside a strange, deeply unsettling house haunted by something lurking in the shadows. Escaping will not be easy, but this is not a solo experience: a second player must guide, interpret, and coordinate the first player’s actions from a different perspective.

Escape Together

Separated by perspective but bound by a shared objective, both players must talk, strategize, and react in real time to the horrors around them. The cooperative horror experience Beyond the Dark: Nightwatch turns communication into both your greatest strength and your biggest risk. Clear instructions can save you. Misunderstandings can doom you.

True Two-Player Cooperative Horror

A gameplay loop built from the ground up exclusively for two players. You cannot survive this house alone.

Asymmetric Exploration

Combine information from completely different perspectives to understand the house, solve its mysteries, and escape.

Atmospheric Haunted Environment

Explore a deeply unsettling, claustrophobic house filled with anomalies, secrets, and unseen threats.

Communication-Driven Escape

Success demands constant dialogue. Deliver clear instructions, warn each other of incoming danger, and coordinate every move to survive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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