Escape the Backrooms is Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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by, posted 18 hours ago

Ppublisher Secret Mode and developers Fancy Games and Blackbird Interactive announced the cooperative horror adventure gam, Escape the Backrooms, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $12.99 / £9.99 / €12.99 / ¥1,430.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2022.

View the console launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Explore the seemingly infinite expanse of eerily familiar levels in the backrooms based on the popular creepypasta lore. Each level features different ways to escape with danger along the way.

Immersive Experience

Realistic graphics, minimal user interfaces, and dreary ambience will ensure an immersive experience.

Cooperative Multiplayer

Explore the backrooms with a team of up to four players. Be warned, as teammates may no-clip into other areas of the map and every member of your team must find the exit alive to escape. No wanderer left behind.

Unique Levels

Traverse though 30+ unique levels based on backrooms lore with regular content updates adding more. Each level features a different way to escape with various danger along the way.

Dangerous Entities

Check every corner so you won’t be caught off guard by the many hostile entities in the backrooms, each with their own mechanics you’ll need to quickly learn if you want to survive.

Proximity Voice Chat

Communicate with your teammates with proximity voice chat. Be sure to not wander far away from your team, as you can easily get lost in the confusing expanse of the backrooms. Entities can also hear you, so stay quiet whenever you’re near any danger.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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