The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Sales Top 65 Million Units - Sales

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CD Projekt RED announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 65 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from over 60 million units sold as of May 2025, 50 million units sold in May 2023 and 40 million units sold in April 2022.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2015, for the Nintendo Switch in October 2019, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2022.

CD Projekt RED earlier this week announced the third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt called "Songs of the Past" for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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