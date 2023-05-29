The Witcher 3 Sales Top 50 Million Units, The Witcher Franchise Tops 75 Million Units - Sales

CD Projekt announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 50 million units worldwide, while The Witcher franchise has sold over 75 million units.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had previously surpassed 40 million units sold in April 2022, while The Witcher franchise had reached 65 million units sold at the same time.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The Witcher franchise consists of The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The School of the Wolf is growing! 🐺 Over 50 million people joined Geralt of Rivia on his Path of finding Ciri and defeating the Wild Hunt!



Thank you for your enormous support over the years! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lhMHmgF34z — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 29, 2023

