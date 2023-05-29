By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
The Witcher 3 Sales Top 50 Million Units, The Witcher Franchise Tops 75 Million Units

The Witcher 3 Sales Top 50 Million Units, The Witcher Franchise Tops 75 Million Units - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 408 Views

CD Projekt announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 50 million units worldwide, while The Witcher franchise has sold over 75 million units.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had previously surpassed 40 million units sold in April 2022, while The Witcher franchise had reached 65 million units sold at the same time.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo SwitchPlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via SteamEpic Games Store, and GOG.

The Witcher franchise consists of The WitcherThe Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
TheLegendaryBigBoss (1 hour ago)

One of the greatest games of all time! Now I feel like playing it again

  • +3
VAMatt (7 minutes ago)

Definitely a great game. I hope we see the next main line entry sooner rather than later.

  • 0
SKMBlake (2 hours ago)

I bought it 3 times (PS4, Switch, PC) so I'm guilty of contributing to its success

  • 0
TheLegendaryBigBoss SKMBlake (1 hour ago)

I bought it twice, PS4 and PC

  • 0