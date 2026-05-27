The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past Expansion Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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CD Projekt RED has announced the third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt called "Songs of the Past" for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2027.

The expansion is co-developed by CD Projekt RED and Fool's Theory.

"Songs of the Past will return players to the role of legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia for a brand new adventure when it launches in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC," reads the press release.

"CD PROJEKT RED is co-developing the expansion with Fool’s Theory, a team comprising industry veterans who worked on The Witcher 3. More details on Songs of the Past will be released in late summer 2026.

"The Witcher 3 has sold more than 60 million copies since its release in 2015 and is the winner of more than 250 Game of the Year awards and 1,000 industry awards. It lets players explore a dark fantasy open world as witcher Geralt of Rivia as he takes on the most important contract of his life: saving his daughter Ciri."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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