The Witcher 3 Sales Top 60 Million Units, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Sales Top 10 Million Units

CD Projekt announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 60 million units worldwide as of May 28, 2025. The figure includes the base game and the GOTY version.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had previously surpassed 50 million units sold in May 2023 and 40 million units sold in April 2022.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in May 2015, for the Nintendo Switch in October 2019, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in December 2022.

The publisher also announced the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion has sold over 10 million units worldwide as of May 28, 2025. The figure includes copies of the expansion sold separately and in the Ultimate Edition bundle.

It was also revealed the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2, is now in pre-production. The sequel was previously known as Project Orion.

The first entry in the series, Cyberpunk 2077, released in December 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty released for the PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in September 2023. It will be included with the Switch 2 version of the game.

