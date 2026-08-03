Halo: Campaign Evolved Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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Halo: Campaign Evolved has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 1, 2026.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition debuted in 16th place.

Splatoon Raiders, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, and Tomodachi Life: Living dropped one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Pokémon Pokopia is up one spot to fifth place and Resident Evil Requiem shot up from 17th to sixth place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fell three spots to seventh place, while Mario Kart World remained in eighth place

007 First Light dropped two spots to ninth place and Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to round out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Halo: Campaign Evolved Splatoon Raiders Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Pokémon Pokopia Resident Evil Requiem Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Mario Kart World 007 First Light Hogwarts Legacy

Previous week - Week 28, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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