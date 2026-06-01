Turn-Based Tactical RPG Calame Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Nextale Games has announced turn-based tactical RPG, Calame, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch first for PC in 2026, and for the PS5 and Xbox Series in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the Shadow of the King of Light, History is Written by the Survivors

In Westalia, renown is more than just a story—it is a weapon of mass destruction. When belief in a legend grows strong enough, it can physically reshape the battlefield or devour those who wield it. To overthrow the tyrannical King of Light, the Rebellion must learn to harness this divine force without becoming the very monsters they fight. But how do you save a kingdom when you are tearing yourselves apart?

An uneasy alliance forms the core of the Rebellion. On one side, Kenmare fights for the freedom of the people; on the other, the Panthers fight to reclaim the throne. While their alliance is a matter of sheer survival, their visions for the future are utterly irreconcilable—and you are the one chosen to lead them.

A New Kind of Tactics That Rewrites the Battlefield Itself

In the finest tradition of genre classics, Calame delivers demanding, handcrafted, grid-based combat where positioning, unit facing and class synergies are the keys to survival. Players can customize their army utilizing a diverse roster of melee specialists, ranged fighters, mages and support classes to trigger devastating party combinations.

However, Calame breaks the tactical mold with its groundbreaking “Correction” feature—an innovative new strategy mechanic allowing you to rewrite and manipulate the battlefield mid-combat, turning the terrain itself into a dynamic weapon!

Beyond the battlefield, Calame features deep progression systems including RPG leveling, skill unlocks, and legendary gear collection. Your journey is heavily defined by a reactive choice system. Decisions made at camp and during narrative events directly alter the Rebellion’s political alignment, unlocking powerful passive traits that permanently reshape your squad’s playstyle, faction relationships and the unfolding story.

Features:

Deep Hardcrafted Tactics: Master positioning, facing, and intricate class synergies with a diverse roster of heroes.

Master positioning, facing, and intricate class synergies with a diverse roster of heroes. The “Correction” Mechanic: Use the power of the Legend to dynamically alter the battlefield terrain mid-fight.

Use the power of the Legend to dynamically alter the battlefield terrain mid-fight. Impactful Choice and Alignment: Every narrative and strategic decision permanently shapes your army’s stats, relationships, and the story.

Every narrative and strategic decision permanently shapes your army’s stats, relationships, and the story. Rich RPG Progression: Unlock powerful skills, level up your squad, and discover legendary gear between battles.

Unlock powerful skills, level up your squad, and discover legendary gear between battles. Command an Impossible Alliance: Lead two rival factions with radically different ideologies and playstyles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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