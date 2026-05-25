EXSTETRA Launches July 29 for PC, Later for Switch 2, Switch, and PS5 - News

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Feveloper FuRyu announced the remaster of fantasy RPG, EXSTETRA, will launch for PC via Steam on July 29, and at a later date for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5.

The original version of EXSTETRA released for the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita in November 2013 in Japan.

View the opening movie below:

Read details on the game below:

A fantasy RPG where a kiss saves the world. EXSTETRA is set in “Amazea,” a Tokyo fused with another world and fated for destruction.

It tells the story of Ryoma, a high school student who rises as the chosen savior, a “Prisma,” to confront the coming end of the world.

Along the way, Ryoma discovers candidates to become “Prisma Knights,” who share the same destiny of saving the world. By awakening them with his kiss, he sets out on an adventure together with his companions.

Story

Just kiss—.

Kiss is the only way to save two worlds destined for ruin.

Set in “Amazea,” a Tokyo fused with another world and fated for destruction, this is the story of a battle in which you become the chosen savior, a “Prisma,” and fight to save two worlds from the brink of annihilation.

The only way to save the world is a kiss—.

World

The story takes place in “Amazia,” a Tokyo fused with another world and is burdened with a doomed fate.

This beautiful yet decadent world is brought to life through the artwork by tokyogenso.

Witness for yourself the transformed city such as Shibuya and Akihabara, now merged with another world.

Battle

The only way to save the world… is a kiss!

Fight against the end of the world alongside the Prisma Knights.

EXS – As the savior; “Prisma,” the protagonist is the only one capable of absorbing the energy known as “EXS” by defeating enemies.

“EXS,” the source of power in this world, can be shared with the Prisma Knights—his allies—through a kiss.

– As the savior; “Prisma,” the protagonist is the only one capable of absorbing the energy known as “EXS” by defeating enemies. “EXS,” the source of power in this world, can be shared with the Prisma Knights—his allies—through a kiss. The Power of a Kiss – The act required to share “EXS” is a kiss. A kiss awakens the Prisma Knights and serves as the key to fighting together as companions.

– The act required to share “EXS” is a kiss. A kiss awakens the Prisma Knights and serves as the key to fighting together as companions. Enchant – “Enchanting” is a system that allows players to grant various abilities and special effects to equipment. It is a vital element in gaining the upper hand in battle, and gathering materials while maintaining the optimal setup is the shortest path to victory.

(This product was developed based on EXSTETRA, originally released in 2013. Some specifications differ from the original version.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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