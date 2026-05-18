NAMCO LEGENDARY Mountains Announced for Switch 2, Switch, and PC - News

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BeXide has partnered with Bandai Namco to release the puzzle game, NAMCO LEGENDARY Mountains, for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Classic Namco arcades, reborn as a 3D puzzle! 80s legends return in a brand-new form!

Classic Pixel Art Meets 3D: Namco’s Iconic Characters Are Reborn as “Voxels”!

The world of legendary arcade games returns as a 3D puzzle! Toss, stack, and merge those “Voxels”—aim for the ultimate high score!

How to Play

Simple controls. Just toss the Voxel capsules into the field! When two voxels of the same kind collide, they transform into a larger one. Keep them on the field—don’t let them fall!

Immerse Yourself in Classic Titles with Dedicated Stages and Sounds –Alongside a main stage that blends elements from multiple titles, you can enjoy dedicated stages for all-time classics: DIG DUG, PAC-MAN, MAPPY, THE TOWER OF DRUAGA, and XEVIOUS. Beyond just the visuals, the iconic music will take your gameplay to the next level!

Collect Over 100 Unique Voxels

Clear various challenges to keep unlocking new ones! Build your favorite lineup and enjoy a fully customized experience!

Build Your Own Gallery

Showcase your collection in the “Collection Room.” Arrange them freely to recreate your favorite memories or build the ultimate crossover universe!

Aim for the Top in Score Attack!

Relive the thrill of carving your name into the arcade high score board. Compete in online rankings against players worldwide to claim the top spot!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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