ARC Raiders Sales Top 16 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Nexon and developer Embark Studios have announced the PvPvE survival extraction shooter, ARC Raiders, has sold over 16 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 14 million units as of February 2026, 12 million units as of January 2026 and four million units as of November 10, 2025.

"Extraordinary worldwide sales has made ARC Raiders the most successful new product release in company history, and demonstrated that Nexon can deliver games at scale across global markets," said Nexon.

"Six months after the launch, and driven by a steady stream of content updates, ARC Raiders surpassed 16 million unit sales worldwide and consistently ranked among the top games on Steam’s most-played chart. More than half of the active players have already spent over 100 hours in the game, totaling more than 1.5 billion hours - an exceptionally high level of engagement.

"Following the explosive launch, the game is now settling in with a large and deeply loyal player community. Looking ahead, Embark Studios is now preparing for the October release of the biggest ARC Raiders update since the launch. The Frozen Trail update will include a large amount of free content as well as paid content, including character outfits and other items for personalizing the game.

"Embark believes Frozen Trail will add a multitude of hours of new gameplay and reshape how ARC Raiders is played – which is great for reactivating users who finished the original game, and for attracting all-new players."

ARC Raiders launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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