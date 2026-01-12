ARC Raiders Sales Top 12 Million Units - Sales

Developer Embark Studios has announced the PvPvE survival extraction shooter, ARC Raiders, has sold over 12 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from four million units sold as of November 10, 2025.

"Reaching 12 million downloads is a milestone we owe entirely to the players," said executive producer Aleksander Grondal. "The community of Raiders has helped shape this game from the very beginning, and their passion, feedback, and ingenuity continue to guide how we build, support, and grow this world for the long term."

In celebration of the milestone, Embark Studios is giving the Gilded Pickaxe Raider Tool as a free-in-game reward for a limited time.

Continued updates are planned that will "refine systems, strengthen the game’s foundation, and ensure the experience remains challenging, competitive, and rewarding for Raiders."

ARC Raiders launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 30.

