ARC Raiders Sales Top 14 Million Units

Developer Embark Studios has announced the PvPvE survival extraction shooter, ARC Raiders, has sold over 14 million units worldwide and reached 960,000 concurrent players in January.

This figure is up from 12 million units sold as of January 2026 and four million units as of November 10, 2025.

"ARC Raiders achieved sensational launch with 14 million units sold to date," reads the presentation.

"Since its October 30 launch, the game sustained top-ranking spots on Steam’s Top Sellers list as well as PlayStation and Xbox. Showed exceptional retention and strong player metrics, including a peak of 960,000 concurrent users in January and approximately six million weekly active users sustained to date.

"Expect to sustain strong player engagement and sales momentum with monthly content drops and live events."

ARC Raiders launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 30.

