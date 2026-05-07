Star Fox Digital Version is Cheaper than Physical Copy - News

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo yesterday following rumors officially announced a remake and reimagining of Star Fox 64, called Star Fox, for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will launch on June 25.

Details on the price have been released that shows the digital version is cheaper than the physical version. Making it the second first-party Switch 2 game to have a cheaper digital version after Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

In the US, the digital version is priced at $49.99, while the physical version will retail for $59.99. In Japan, the digital version is priced at ¥5,480, while the physical version will retail for ¥6,480.

In the UK, the digital version will cost £41.99. However, as of the time of writing it isn't known how much the physical version will cost, but it is expected to be priced at £49.99.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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