RV There Yet? Launches in May for Xbox Series and Game Pass, for PS5 Later - News

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Nuggets Entertainment announced the cooperative adventure game, RV There Yet?, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in May, and for the PlayStation 5 after the summer.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2025.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A cooperative adventure about driving your Recreational Vehicle home.

Drive Home

You and your buddies are on your way home from a relaxing vacation but are forced to take an alternate route. Get your RV through the back country and find the exit to Route 65.

Survive Mabutts Valley

Not everyone who enters Mabutts Valley makes it out alive. So be sure to keep a steady flow of burgers, antidotes, and the classic: EpiPens.

Winch It Good

Master the physics based winch and earn the right to be the main remote commander. With a winch front and rear, your RV is especially equipped to get over, under or through most road bumps.

Help Yourself, and Each Other

Help yourself to cold brewskis and filtered low tar cigarettes, but don’t forget that the driver will have a hard time completing this journey alone.

A Scrappy Bunch

Use everything you find to maintain the integrity of your RV and friendships.

Features:

Drive one RV together with up to four players.

Winch.

One map.

Proximity Chat.

Online cooperative play.

Hats.

Grill frozen meat patties.

Smoke Cigarettes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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