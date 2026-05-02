Lego Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Console Set Coming in June - News

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Lego and Sega have announced a Sega Genesis / Mega Drive console set will launch on June 1, 2026 for $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99.

The Lego set is made up of 479 pieces. The console itself is over 1.5in (4cm) high, 6in (16cm) wide, and 4.5in (12cm) deep, while the controller is over 1in (2cm) high, 3in (8cm) wide, and 9.5in (24cm) deep.

Pre-orders for the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive console set will open soon.

View images of the set below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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