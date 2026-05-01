Ghost of Yotei Was the Best-Selling Game in India in 2025 - Sales

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by, posted 56 minutes ago

Ghost of Yotei was the best-selling game in India in 2025 at retail with sales of over 50,000 units in its first three months. Industry estimates that it sold a similar amount digitally with combined sales likely over 100,000 units.

Assassin's Creed Shadows came in second place, followed by EA Sports FC 26 in third place and Battlefield 6 in fourth place.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was the fifth best-selling game at retail despite not getting an official release in the country. The reported sales are from grey imports and demand remained strong through the year due to its critical acclaim.

Elden Ring Nightreign came in sixth place and Mafia: The Old Country took seventh place.

Cricket 26 was the eighth best-selling game, however, sales were lower than Cricket 24 by about 15 to 20 percent. Sources stated a lack of marketing and more options hurt sales.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A came in ninth place with the majority of sales on the Nintendo Switch 1. This is with Nintendo not having official presence in India yet.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl rounds out the top 10 with sales exceeding expectations on PS5, according to multiple store owners.

Top 10 best-selling games in India in 2025 at retail:

Ghost of Yotei Assassin's Creed Shadows EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Elden Ring Nightreign Mafia: The Old Country Cricket 26 Pokemon Legends: Z-A S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Thanks, 0451 Games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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