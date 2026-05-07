Halo Infinite Update Adds New 'Deviously Difficult PvE Mode' - News

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by, posted 7 hours ago

Halo Studios announced a new update for Halo Infinite has been released that adds a "deviously difficult PvE mode" called Firefight: Gauntlet.

Read details on the Firefight: Gauntlet mode below:

Slay to Survive

As endless enemies rush from all sides, your team’s only hope is to eliminate the bosses in each arena to halt their reinforcements and progress to the next encounter.

Combat ranges through five maps connected by a supply area where you can gather ammo and equipment, roll for power weapons, or level up your personal buffs (Speed, Resistance, Regeneration, and Damage) for the onslaught ahead.

Between rounds, you’ll get a chance to upgrade your stats and kit out before the next attack—so make those choices count! Survive five rounds, and victory is yours.

Pro tip: If you can retrieve the Oddball from the Harbinger, bring it back to the supply zone to activate Skull modifiers and boost everyone’s Personal Score during the match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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