Sony Increases Price of Refurbished PS5 Consoles - News

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Sony Interactive Entertainment increased the price of all three SKUS of the PlayStation 5 - PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 with a disc drive, and PS5 Pro - in the US, UK, Europe, and Japan on April 2, and in South Korea and Southeast Asia today, May 1.

The company has now increased the price of refurbished PS5 consoles on the PlayStation Direct website. The refurbished PS5 Digital Edition increased from $400 to $500, while the PS5 with a disc drive increased from $450 to $550.

This price increase was likely done in order to keep the price of refurbished PS5 consoles $100 below the price of a new console. However, there is a refurbished original PS5 model with a disc drive available for $400.

Here are the updated PS5 prices following the recent increases:

United States

PS5 – $649.99 (previously $549.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99 (previously $499.99)

PS5 Pro – $899.99 (previously ($749.99)

PS Portal – $249.99 (previously $199.99)

United Kingdom

PS5 – £569.99 (previously £479.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – £519.99 (previously £429.99)

PS5 Pro – £789.99 (previously £699.99)

PS Portal – £219.99 (previously £199.99)

Europe

PS5 – €649.99 (previously €549.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – €599.99 (previously €499.99)

PS5 Pro – €899.99 (previously €799.99)

PS Portal – €249.99 (previously €219.99)

Japan

PS5 – ¥97,980 (previously ¥79,980)

PS5 Digital Edition – ¥89,980 (previously ¥72,980)

PS5 Pro – ¥137,980 (previously ¥119,980)

PS Portal – ¥39,980 (previously ¥34,980)

South Korea

PS5 – ₩948,000 (previously ₩748,000 )

(previously ) PS5 Digital Edition – ₩858,000 (previously ₩598,000 )

(previously ) PS5 Pro – ₩1.298 million (previously ( ₩1.118 million )

Singapore

PS5 – $849 (previously $799 )

(previously ) PS5 Digital Edition – $764 (previously $669 )

(previously ) PS5 Pro – $1,167 (previously ( $1,069 )

Malaysia

PS5 – MYR 2,799

PS5 Digital Edition – MYR 2,499

PS5 Pro – MYR 3,999

Thailand

PS5 – THB 20,990

PS5 Digital Edition – THB 18,790

PS5 Pro – THB 30,990

Indonesia

PS5 – IDR 11,399,000

PS5 Digital Edition – IDR 9,999,000

Philippines

PS5 – PHP 40,032

Vietnam

PS5 – VND 16,900,000

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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