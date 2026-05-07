Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Announced - News

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Imagineer has announced Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It will launch in Japan and Asia on July 16 with an "Upgrade Pack" available for 1,100 yen for those that own the Switch version. As of the time of writing a western release has not been announced.

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2024.

The Switch 2 version will feature an Advanced Judgment mode that accurately evaluates the timing and speed of your actions, a Boost Up mode that accelerates BPM up to 200, camera play, GameShare support, and enhanced graphics.

View the release date trailer below:

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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