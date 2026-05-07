Hollowbody Launches June 4 for PS5 and Xbox Series - News

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Developer Headware Games announced the tech-noir survival horror game, Hollowbody, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 4 for $16.99 / €15.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam and GOG in September 2024.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The highly-anticipated console versions of Hollowbody come feature-complete with all post-launch updates added to the original PC release. This includes new optional puzzles, locations and lore, numerous quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes and tweaks, third-person camera mode and Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese localisations.

A dystopian love letter to survival horror, Hollowbody effortlessly evokes classic titles of yesteryear, while carving out its own distinct take on the genre. Grimy and abandoned urban locations sit toe-to-toe with an eye-catching futurist aesthetic, while a mysterious, tech-noir narrative will grip players as they explore a long abandoned British city.

Set in the near-future, players take control of Mica, an unlicensed black market shipper who will stop at nothing to find her missing partner. After her hover crashes deep within the exclusion zone, she is left alone and stranded with limited resources at her disposal. She will have to push her way through the zone, solve environmental puzzles, manage resources and fight for her life as she tries to find a way to escape beyond the wall.

She needs to find a way out. Call for evac, scale the walls. Something. Anything. Survive.

Features:

Classic survival horror gameplay inspired by early 2000s horror titles.

Cinematic blend of dynamic and fixed camera angles.

Logic puzzles, resource management and limited combat with a focus on narrative and exploration.

management and limited combat with a focus on narrative and exploration. Full voice acting.

An emphasis on strong world building set in a dystopian near-future.

Carefully paced save points ensure tension is maintained whilst respecting the player’s time.

Difficulty options to aid players who prefer exploration over combat.

Post-game unlocks and features.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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