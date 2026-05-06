R-Type Dimensions III Gets New Trailer, Physical Edition Delay - News

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Publisher ININ Games recently announced an update regarding the release schedule of R-Type Dimensions III, which is a remake of R-Type III: The Third Lightning on SNES. The title will launch digitally, as planned, on May 19, 2026. However, the physical edition will shift to August 11, 2026. ININ Games has emphasized that this decision was made to maintain the highest production standards and product quality, during "ongoing global manufacturing and logistics constraints".

To thank the community for its continued support, all pre-order customers will have the opportunity to request complimentary digital access keys, which will allow them to start playing up to five days ahead of launch (May 15, 2026). Customers can request their key directly through the ININ Store, but by doing so their physical pre-orders will no longer be cancelable. Note: for Nintendo players, requesting an additional key comes with a €9.99 service fee. If you've pre-ordered the Collector’s Edition, ININ Games will pay this for you.

Speaking of the Collector’s Edition, it has been moved to a winter 2026 release window to accommodate an upgraded production process. Notably, the collectible figure included in this edition is now being crafted by Wētā Workshop, famous for its work on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Additionally, ININ Games has highlighted a key benefit for physical collectors: the retail version will include the latest game build on-disc/cartridge, eliminating the need for a Day One patch.

Finally, the publisher dropped a new teaser trailer showing off the game's overhauled visuals, plus the ability to quickly swap back to the original SNES graphics at any time.

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