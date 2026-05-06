Xbox Reveals Revamped Xbox Series Bootup - News

/ 673 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced Xbox will be releasing a new bootup for Xbox Series X and S consoles on Wednesday, May 13.

The updated bootup is four seconds long and features the new green Xbox logo. It does have a similar sound to the original Xbox Series bootup.

"New boot up coming next Wednesday," said Sharma. "Sound on!"

New boot up coming next Wednesday. Sound on! pic.twitter.com/9HHrZHwjpH — Asha (@asha_shar) May 6, 2026

This is just one of a number of changes the new CEO has made since taking over earlier this year.

One big change she has made is lowering the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $22.99 a month and PC Game Pass to $13.99 a month. In order to justify the lower price, starting this year future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch and will instead be added the following holiday.

Xbox achievements are getting a refresh with a new look and feel, ability to hide games from your Achievement history on your profile, and games with 100% of achievements unlocks will be highlighted in the achievements list.

The latest update for Xbox lets you pin more Groups to Home, customize colors, disable Quick Resume Settings on a per-game basis, as well as adding a Play History tab, and more.

Xbox will also be "winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles