Slots & Daggers Launches May 15 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

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Publisher Future Friends Games and developer Friedemann announced the slot machine and fantasy RPG, Slots & Daggers, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Microsoft Store on May 15.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2025.

View the console release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Steady your blade—and spin!

After my last game SUMMERHOUSE, I wanted to make something radically different. Still small, but faster, with numbers, fights and goblins!

The result is Slots & Daggers, a strange little blend of slot machine and fantasy RPG.

To make this game I combined a lot of things I deeply love—weird fantasy worlds, crude drawings of strange little guys, old school crunchy hiphop drum machines and addictive arcade games that go “PLING PLING PLING” as they spit out little coins—with classic roguelike mechanics.

Features:

Fun slot machine.

Weird fantasy world.

Four-to-eight-hour campaign.

Crude drawings of strange little guys.

Retro visuals.

Crunchy hip hop drum machines.

“Egg arena” high score mode for the truly determined.

Addictive arcade gameplay that goes “pling” a lot.

Numbers! Fights! Goblins!.

As with SUMMERHOUSE, please keep in mind this game is a solo project—small, focused, and made with care. It’s meant to be short and sweet and doesn’t have the amount of content as games built by bigger teams over years, but I think it’s a fair deal!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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