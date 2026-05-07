Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Daybreak Game Company and developer Cold Iron Studios have announced cooperative third-person shooter, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch this summer.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 drops up to four players into the boots of Colonial Marines deployed to the most hostile corners of the Aliens universe. This is not a rescue mission—it’s a fight for survival. Xenomorphs stalk the corridors, ambush from the shadows, and swarm in overwhelming numbers. Every room could be your last. Coordinate with your fireteam, leverage each class’s unique abilities, and adapt on the fly as encounters escalate from tense standoffs to all-out war. With deeper squad mechanics, smarter enemies, and a fully customizable Specialist class, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 delivers the definitive cooperative Aliens experience.

Four-Player Cooperative Squad Combat

Expanding from three to four players, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 introduces deeper team-based mechanics that reward coordination and strategic class composition. New and improved classes each bring distinct playstyles and tactical abilities to the fight, making every squad combination feel different.

Xenomorphs That Overwhelm You

The iconic xenomorphs are more ferocious than ever before. Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2‘s massive variety of new xenomorphs will force players to stay mobile, maintain situational awareness, and use every tool at their disposal. From stun batons for up close melee action in those most desperate moments, to pyro and electric ammo to whittle down the unrelenting xenomorph front before they overrun you and your squad, the battle can shift from calculated tension to desperate last stand in seconds.

The Specialist Class: Play Your Way

Beyond expanded weapon and gear customization, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 introduces the Specialist—a fully customizable class that lets players mix and match major and minor abilities from every available class. Build a loadout tailored to your exact playstyle and fill whatever role your squad needs.

Horde Mode: Survive the Swarm

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 launches with multiple dedicated Horde maps that push squads to their limits. Battle through escalating waves of xenomorphs and other deadly enemies, earning increasingly valuable rewards as you survive deeper into the onslaught. This is where teamwork and skill are tested at their absolute peak.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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