Xbox CEO to Remove Copilot for Consoles and Mobile - News

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Xbox CEO made a number of changes this week in regards to leadership at the company. This included bringing over several people she worked with in Microsoft's CoreAI division.

Despite having more people familiar with AI, Sharma has announced Xbox will be moving away from AI and will be removing Copilot, Microsoft's AI, from Xbox mobile and will be stopping development for it on consoles.

"Xbox needs to move faster, deepen our connection with the community, and address friction for both players and developers," said Sharma.

"Today, we promoted leaders who helped build Xbox, while also bringing in new voices to help push us forward. This balance is important as we get the business back on track.

"As part of this shift, you’ll see us begin to retire features that don’t align with where we’re headed. We will begin winding down Copilot on mobile and will stop development of Copilot on console."

Sharma recently admitted the team at Xbox still has work to do to despite having made progress since taking over.

"While we have made progress expanding the business and our margins, player and revenue growth has not yet met our ambition," she said at the time. "We know we have work to do to earn every player today and into the future."

One big change she has made is lowering the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $22.99 a month and PC Game Pass to $13.99 a month. In order to justify the lower price, starting this year future Call of Duty titles will no longer join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass at launch and will instead be added the following holiday.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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