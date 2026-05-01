Roguelite Action RPG Above Land: Rhapsody Announced for PC - News

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by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Flying Amateurs has announced co-op roguelite action RPG, Above Land: Rhapsody, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play. Build. Mayhem. Repeat.

A 1-3 player co-op roguelite chaos above the clouds.

Grab your friends, pick up a weapon that probably shouldn’t exist, and dive into chaotic runs where builds spiral in unexpected directions and every fight turns into glorious mayhem.

Between the timelines of Yesterday and Today, a mysterious Damnation hangs over the sky — and you, together with your dangerously cute companion Wobbo, may be the only ones capable of breaking the cycle.

Weapons That Shouldn't Work But Do

Sure, you’ll find blades, bows, and other classic weapons. But Above Land also arms you with Toy Fantasy Weapons — chairs, dice, guitars, and other bizarre inventions that somehow work frighteningly well in combat.

Have a good fight, Hyguard!

No Two Runs Are the Same

With dozens of weapons and hundreds of perks, every run opens new possibilities. Experiment with strange combinations, discover unexpected synergies, and keep refining your strategy as the challenge escalates. There’s always another build to try.

Friends Make Mayhem Better

Team up in 3-player online co-op and face the chaos together.

Coordinate builds, revive teammates, and take down towering bosses while the sky fills with explosions, monsters, and questionable decisions.

Yesterday. Today. Damnation.

A mysterious Damnation fractured the world, splitting time itself into Yesterday and Today. Between runs, return to the mysterious Invincible Bebe, where fragments of memory and adventure slowly reveal the truth behind the world's fate.

Welcome to Above Land

Floating islands. Ancient ruins. Strange civilizations drifting through the clouds — a sky world you can freely soar across.

A beautiful world full of monsters, secrets, and just enough chaos to keep you coming back for one more run.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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