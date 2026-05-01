People Can Fly Acquires Cooldown Games - News

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People Can Fly announced it has acquired the Cooldown Games brand and its publishing rights, and plans to open a dedicated publishing vertical within People Can Fly’s operating structure.

Cooldown Games will operate as an independent publishing division under People Can Fly. The current leadership team at Cooldown Games will remain in place to lead the division.

"Although we are strongly focused on the work-for-hire segment to achieve positive cash flows across the Group, we have never intended to abandon our publishing plans," said People Can Fly Group CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski.

"Rather, we have been waiting for the right moment for them to regain traction and scale. While this is happening somewhat earlier than we originally anticipated, it is based on two key pillars: the trust in the Cooldown Games team built over the years, and an approach in which the publishing segment is intended to be revenue-generating from the outset, rather than cost-intensive."

Cooldown Games CEO Steve Gibson added, "We’ve built Cooldown Games around championing exceptional developers and bringing their games to players around the world. Joining People Can Fly gives us the scale, resources, and long-term stability to do that at an even higher level. We know firsthand the great work that this team is capable of, and we’re excited to build the next generation of great games together."

People Can Fly says the transaction will:

Generate recurring revenue via third-party publishing agreements

Recognize increased profit margins on internally developed titles

Improve capital allocation discipline through integrated greenlight oversight

Enhance strategic flexibility for future M&A or IP monetization initiatives

"Rebuilding our publishing capabilities is an important step in People Can Fly’s continued evolution," concluded Wojciechowski. "Bringing the Cooldown Games team into the organization allows us to build on the publishing foundation we’ve been developing for years while strengthening our ability to take great games to market globally. This structure strengthens our control over commercial outcomes and positions us to capture greater value across the lifecycle of our titles, addressing challenges we have faced in the past."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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