Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition Controller and Headset Collection Announced - News

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Microsoft has announced the Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and Wireless Headset collection ahead of the games release next month. The Xbox Wireless Controller and Wireless Headset come in "bright cyan and lime colorways" to match the in-game Horizon Festival.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is priced at $89.99 and the Wireless Headset is priced at $134.99. Both are available for pre-order.

An 8BitDo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers with a similar design will also be available. It works with box Series X|S controllers and includes a 1100mAh rechargeable battery pack along with a battery door for Xbox Series X|S controllers.

View a trailer of the controller and headset below:

Read details below:

With the Horizon Festival coming to breathtaking Japan, you’ll need the essential gear to prove you’ve got what it takes to become a Horizon Legend as you cruise, drift and explore an open world full of spectacular driving experiences. That’s why we’re happy to announce the newest Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and Wireless Headset collection, featuring inspired designs from Forza Horizon 6. The bright cyan and lime colorways celebrate the Horizon Festival’s recognition of iconic cars and hit music, with special features that are sure to impress any collector.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Limited Edition Forza Horizon 6 is one of the most vibrant controllers Xbox has ever released. With a transparent cyan blue top case easing into a metallic gradient, it is accentuated with volt green, hot pink, and silver. The pops of color are further emphasized by a silver metallic DPad and two-tone rubberized diamond grips. The core design inspiration emerged from the Touge roads of Japan. Touge – winding, narrow roads found across Japanese mountainsides – are hailed as the birthplace for drifting, so a top-down view of these exhilarating routes was the perfect homage to Japanese street racing. With up to 40 hours of battery life and a 3.5mm jack to connect your favorite compatible headset, drop straight into a vast world of discovery and Festival racing with the newest Horizon adventure.

The Xbox Wireless Headset – Limited Edition Forza Horizon 6 continues that overarching theme of the Horizon Festival, decorated with flashy transparent cyan, volt green and hot pink. The headset was created with the Forza super fan in mind, with special touches like the hot pink logo invoking pit crew aesthetics, and racetrack inspired graphics inside the ear cups. The addition of custom sound effects enhances the experience with a more personalized feel.

Aiming for total immersion, certain actions like turning the headset on and off, pairing devices, muting/unmuting your mic and many others will include custom sound effects, mixing a Japanese V8 engine with the Forza Horizon 6 UI. Every time you boot up to play will feel like you’re getting right into the driver’s seat, powered by spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X. If you’re gaming on a Windows 11 PC or handheld and want to team up with friends for some co-op action, Bluetooth LE Audio lets you enjoy immersive, rich stereo sound, even during party chat with super wideband stereo voice. Whether you’re chatting with your squad or playing solo, never miss a moment in-game with high quality and low latency audio. For more details on which devices are supported, other new features, and how to get this free update for the Xbox Wireless Headset, click here.

Across this franchise, we have seen the Horizon Festival take players all over the world, and we want you to be able to take your accessories with you on the journey. Both the controller and headset feature Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth capabilities, meaning they can connect to your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, OS, Android, and Cloud devices. Both accessories being wireless means no dongles or base station required. Play for longer with up to 40 hours of battery life with the controller and 20 hours of rechargeable battery life with the headset.

Ready to explore an open world? The Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Wireless Headset – Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition are available for preorder at $89.99 and $134.99 MSRP respectively. You can preorder the collection today by visiting Xbox.com or your local retailer, including Microsoft Store, for more information.

The 8BitDo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers – Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition is designed in collaboration with Forza Horizon 6 to match the Limited Edition collection. It is compatible with Xbox Series X|S controllers and includes a 1100mAh rechargeable battery pack along with a battery door for Xbox Series X|S controllers. The dock features magnetic alignment for easy placement and fully charges a controller in approximately 3 hours, with built-in protection against overcharging and overheating. Officially licensed by Xbox, it serves as a complementary accessory to the Forza Horizon 6 controller.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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