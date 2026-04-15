Crimson Desert Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

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Developer Pearl Abyss announced the open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, has sold over five million units worldwide.

This figure is up four million units as of April 1, three million units as of March 24 and two million units as of March 20.

"Crimson Desert has sold through over 5 million copies worldwide!" said Pearl Abyss. "Thank you to every Greymane who has joined us on this journey, experienced the world of Pywel, and supported the game. Reaching this milestone would not have been possible without your support and we are truly grateful."

Crimson Desert released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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