Crimson Desert Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

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Developer Pearl Abyss announced the open-world action-adventure game, Crimson Desert, has sold over four million units worldwide.

This figure is up three million as of March 24 and two million units as of March 20.

"Crimson Desert has sold through 4 million copies worldwide," said Pearl Abyss. "Thank you to all the Greymanes who have been a part of this journey with us and for all of your incredible love and support."

Crimson Desert released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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