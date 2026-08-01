Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth Sales Boosted Beyond Expectations Following Revelation Announcement - Sales

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Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with Automaton revealed sales for the first two entries in the remakes have improved beyond expectations following the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Revelation at Summer Game Fest 2026.

"They are doing extremely well," said Hamaguchi. "Even before Summer Game Fest 2026, both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth had been selling steadily. Back when Rebirth was announced, every time it became a hot topic, sales of Remake would rise. Similarly, I’m sure every time Revelation attracts attention, more people will become interested in Rebirth.

"Following Summer Game Fest 2026, we saw an enormous response in terms of sales. I can’t share specific figures, but sales are several times better than we had expected.

"I think fans and dedicated fan communities are very interested in how many copies the games have sold, but I can say they’re performing even better than most people probably imagine. That means more and more people are playing the previous entries, which gives me great confidence as we prepare to release Revelation to the world.

"I know there are requests for us to disclose the numbers, but that’s something that falls under our investor relations policies, so I hope people understand. "

Final Fantasy VII Revelation will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in Spring 2027.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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