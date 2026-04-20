Pokémon Pokopia Once Again Tops the French Charts, Starfield Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 911 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Pokémon Pokopia has remained in first place on the French charts for week 15, 2026, according to SELL.

The release of the PS5 version of Starfield helped boost the game up to second place.

Mario Kart World remained in third place, while Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PlayStation 5

Starfield Crimson Desert Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Xbox Series X|S

Crimson Desert Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PS4 The Last of Us Remastered Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy PC Minecraft Farming Simulator 25 Shift 2: Unleashed Previous week - Week 14, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles