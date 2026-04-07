Mario Kart World Tops the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart World has retaken first place on the French charts for week 12, 2026, according to SELL.

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to second place, while Crimson Desert falls from first to third place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Resident Evil Requiem are in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pokémon Pokopia

PlayStation 5

Resident Evil Requiem Crimson Desert Life is Strange: Reunion

Xbox Series X|S

Crimson Desert Life is Strange: Reunion EA Sports FC 26

Nintendo Switch

Minecraft EA Sports FC 26 Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Crimson Desert Minecraft Previous week - Week 12, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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