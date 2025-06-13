Devil May Cry 5 Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Capcom announced Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2019 and for Amazon Luna in December 2021. An enhanced Special Edition of the game was a launch title for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a release in November 2020.

Read the press release below:

In Devil May Cry 5, players can enjoy thrilling, high-speed gameplay, stylish action, and beautiful graphics, depicted with intricate realism thanks to Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE.

The title has garnered strong support from users due to its exceptional gameplay experience, leading to expanded sales as a catalog title since its release. Capcom provided an even more advanced story and action elements in the game with the addition of a new playable character, and more recently, on April 3, 2025, the company released the new Devil May Cry animated series on Netflix, in line with the company’s Single Content Multiple Usage strategy. The animated series has garnered critical acclaim from around the world, and with more than 5.3 million views it ranked fourth during its first week globally in the "Shows | English" category, while also ranking in the top 10 for seven consecutive days in Japan. As a result of the game’s exhilarating action, and due to efforts to enhance brand awareness by leveraging the title beyond the scope of videogames, including television adaptations, the title has now exceeded 10 million units in cumulative sales worldwide.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Devil May Cry series:

The Devil May Cry series consists of stylish action games known for their unique characters and exhilarating gameplay. As one of Capcom’s major brands, the games in this series have cumulatively sold more than 33 million* units since the first title was released in 2001. The popularity of the series has gone beyond videogames, with expansion into other media, including animation and merchandise.

*As of March 31, 2025

