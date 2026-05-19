Rhythm Adventure game Mirth Island Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Clay Game Studio have announced cozy rhythm adventure game, Mirth Island, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mirth Island is a cozy rhythm adventure game about perseverance and small acts of kindness. Play as a cute young duck, Dodo, who comes back to his homeland after his acting dreams collapse, only to discover the legendary theater that first inspired him is now crumbling.

Together with his childhood friends, Vivi and Rita, Dodo tries to rebuild the theater. By helping the islanders with their daily problems, they gain support, make new friends, and slowly bring life back to the community. Through these small acts of kindness, Dodo also begins to heal his own heart. Wander a small, lively island filled with friendly locals and cute animals. Help others, enjoy wholesome adventures, and play joyful rhythm games with warm and cheerful music.

Explore the Cute Little World of Mirth Island

Roam on a bright, cozy island packed with charming locals and surreal scenery. Through handcrafted environments, each corner of the island tells its own story, inviting you to slow down and savor its wholesome moments.

Enjoy Heartwarming Story and Quests

Follow Dodo’s journey as he looks for a new purpose after his dreams fall apart. Help the locals with everyday troubles and see how small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

Play Fun Rhythm Games

Enjoy a bunch of rhythm games presented with playful animations and warm, cozy music that blend seamlessly with the story and quests.

Rebuild the Community Theater

Gather help, recruit talented performers, fix the stage, and watch the theater come back to life through community efforts. Every repair brings the community closer together and reignites the creative spark that once made Mirth Island shine.

Features:

Cozy adventure gameplay: roam the small island and discover varied biomes packed with charming locals and animals.

Enjoyable rhythm games in every corner of the game.

Rebuild the theater and recruit new members by doing wholesome quests.

Experience a heartwarming story about perseverance and discovering meaning by doing small acts of kindness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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