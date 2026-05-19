Xbox Game Pass Adds Forza Horizon 6, Escape Simulator, Jurassic World Evolution 3, and More - News

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Microsoft has announced 14 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Forza Horizon 6, Escape Simulator, Jurassic World Evolution 3, Dead Static Drive, My Friend Peppa Pig, Pigeon Simulator, Remnant II, Winter Burrow, Luna Abyss, Echo Generation 2, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Crashout Crew, Kabuto Park, and Final Fantasy VI.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Forza Horizon 6 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Discover the breathtaking landscapes of Japan in over 550 real-world cars and become a racing Legend in Forza Horizon’s biggest open world driving adventure yet. Your journey to a Horizon

Legend starts now – Japan Awaits!

Coming Soon

Dead Static Drive (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Dead Static Drive is Grand Theft Cthulhu. An indie survival-horror game following a nightmarish road trip across a 1980s Americana, the game blends weird fiction and uncanny Eldritch themes with a spooky unease underlying this small-town life.

My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Join Peppa Pig on a fun-filled adventure where you create your own character and explore her world together. Visit exciting locations, complete playful activities, and meet familiar characters in a story that feels just like being part of the show.

Pigeon Simulator (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 20

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

As a small, but esteemed member of the top-secret Paranormal Examination and Kontainment unit, it’s your job to locate, identify, neutralize, and extract dangerous anomalies that have begun to terrorize New Squawk City. Team up with other pigeons to purge the city of the cryptid threat and most importantly, meet your quotas in this co-op extraction game!

Remnant II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Critically acclaimed Remnant 2 is a three-person cooperative shooter sequel, featuring even more deadly worlds, unique loot, and ghastly beasts. Remnant 2 plunges players deeper into a devastated world requiring a mix of methodical and frenetic ranged and melee combat against cunning enemies and punishing boss battles.

Winter Burrow (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 20

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Winter Burrow is a cozy woodland survival game where you play as a mouse returning to your childhood home. Gather resources, craft, knit warm sweaters, bake, befriend the forest locals, rebuild your burrow, and try to survive the winter.

Luna Abyss (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 21

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with XBOX Game Pass! Luna Abyss is a narrative-driven, first-person action-adventure with fluid platforming and bullet-hell combat. You play as Fawkes, a prisoner condemned to explore a derelict megastructure that sprawls deep beneath the surface of the mimic moon Luna. Guided by the artificial warden Aylin, you descend into a colossal, crumbling megastructure known as the Abyss- a world of lost technology, alien ruins, and cosmic horror.

Escape Simulator (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 26

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

A first-person puzzler you can play solo or in online co-op. Explore a collection of highly interactive escape rooms where you can move furniture, pick up and examine everything, smash objects, and crack clever codes. Then dive into a growing library of community-made rooms for even more challenges.

Echo Generation 2 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 27

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with XBOX Game Pass! Embark on a sci-fi deckbuilding RPG odyssey. Build your crew, master powerful decks, and uncover the truth behind a growing cosmic threat. Deal the cards. Defy the cosmos. Embrace the adventure.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 27

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is the ultimate way to play the award-winning RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. As you explore a space colony, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the colony’s corporate equation, you are the unplanned variable.

Crashout Crew (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 28

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with XBOX Game Pass! Time to clock in at DE NILE SHIPPING, the world’s “most efficient” warehouse! Work together in online co-op with up to four players to fulfill orders of increasingly chaotic, physics-based boxes. Time is money, and safety is no concern… just try not to crash out!

Kabuto Park (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – May 28

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with XBOX Game Pass! Kabuto Park is a cute and short bug collection game. Spend a month as Hana, a little girl on summer vacation. Catch the best bugs and level them up, choose your team carefully and fight other kids to become the Summer Beetle Battles champion.

Final Fantasy VI (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 2

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

After the War of the Magi, magic disappeared from the world. A thousand years later, a woman with mysterious powers is found in this classic RPG

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – June 2

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The next entry in the award-winning series puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Nurture generations of awe-inspiring dinosaurs, create and manage sprawling prehistoric parks against stunning backdrops around the globe, and let your creativity roar with powerful new customization options.

In Case You Missed It

Motorslice (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – May 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Play as the skilled (but seemingly ever-sleepy) Slicer “P”, and parkour through the ruins of a brutalist megastructure, climb massive bosses, and hunt down every piece of living construction equipment in this slice of life action-adventure with immaculate vibes.

In-Game Benefits

Microsoft Jewel (PC) – May 26

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Microsoft Jewel delivers fast, satisfying Match-3 action. Take a quick break from the grind to line up jewels, earn Bonus Jewels, and drop them anywhere to trigger power-ups & explosive chain reactions. Enjoy Daily Challenges, earn Achievements, and chase your highest score in this easy to play, hard to put down classic.

Leaving May 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Don’t want the fun to end? Save on these games now before they leave Game Pass!

Against the Storm (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Metaphor: ReFantazio (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

How is it almost June already? We’ve got more exciting games and XBOX Showcase coming next month – so stay tuned. Talk soon!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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