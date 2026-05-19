Cozy Open-World Co-Op Golf Game Yodelee Golf Announced for PC - News

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by, posted 13 hours ago

Q-Games has announced cozy open world multiplayer cooperative golf game and the latest entry in the PixelJunk series, Yodelee Golf, for PC via Steam. Other platforms are to be determined.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A cozy game featuring very little golf.

Yodelee Golf is a cozy open world multiplayer cooperative game of the craziest golf ever, with motorbikes, boats, gondolas, secret mountain caves, monsters, rubber duckies and a single golf ball.

Your Voice Changes The World

Real-time transcription of everything you say into giant 3D letters adds to the mayhem and affects the world around you!

Your voice naturally echoes through the environment, creating an experience that feels like you’re truly there. So climb a mountain and yodel to your heart’s content! Yo-delee-oh!

Explore Together

Golf is only part of the adventure. Climb mountains, search hidden caves, ride gondolas, drift across lakes, and uncover strange surprises scattered throughout the world. Playable online or offline with up to four players.

Features:

One-to-four-player online and local cooperative play.

Open-world golf adventure.

adventure. A unique voice-to-3D-text gameplay system.

Dynamic voice echo system.

Physics-driven chaotic multiplayer fun.

Mountains, caves, boats, monsters, ducks, and more.

A cozy and surreal world with just a tiny bit of golf.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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