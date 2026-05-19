Kusan: City of Wolves Launches July 30 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher PQube and developer CIRCLEfromDOT announced the fast-paced hardcore top-down shooter, Kusan: City of Wolves, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 30.

A demo is out now for the PS5, Xbox Series, and PC, and will release soon for Switch.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Kusan: City of Wolves, a brutal top-down shooter set in a neon-drenched urban jungle consumed by violence and corruption.

Kusan: City of Wolves delivers hardcore action where one mistake means death. Master gunplay, perfect your movement, survive the streets and combat arenas ruled by furious kingpins that demand speed, precision and flawless execution. Every moment of action is intensified by Korean hip-hop heavyweight Loptimist’s adrenaline-fueled soundtrack drenched with head-bopping loops and deep 808s pushing you forward without mercy.

You play as Jin, a skilled ex-soldier turned gun-for-hire, living in the heart of a city where the line between predator and prey has already been crossed. This isn’t just another job though, a mysterious girl with immense but uncontrollable power is linked to a violent conspiracy that threatens to shift the balance of power. As chaos erupts, Jin must save the girl, confront his past and the betrayal of a commander he once trusted without question.

Everyone in Kusan wants something and nobody plays fair.

For Jin, there is only one way forward: flawless planning, ruthless execution and saving the girl from criminals while relying only on his wit and unrelenting will to survive the battlefield.

With the whole city at stake, Jin knows it is time to not only clean-house but restore balance.

Dive into Kusan: City of Wolves and descend into a city on the edge. It’s more than just a fight, you are the last line between order and oblivion.

Hardcore Top-Down Combat with Style

Brutal, precise gunplay where every move counts. Stylish play is rewarded as you dominate tightly designed arenas.

54 Hand-Crafted Stage and Mastery

Fight through 54 intense stages across multiple chapters with skill-based puzzles, challenges and S-ranks for perfectionists—for lone wolves and high score chasers.

Beastly Boss Battles

Face towering foes with distinctive mechanics and high-stakes patterns. Learn, adapt and execute to survive cinematic duels that push timing and tactics to the limit.

War Hand and Arsenal

Optimize and improvise—chain kills, parries and get into the flow to earn Bolts and upgrade the War Hand, unlock firearms and blades and tailor loadouts to your playstyle.

Adrenaline-Fueled Soundtrack

An adrenaline-fueled score from Korean hip-hop artist Loptimist serving heavy doses of energy.

Graphic-Novel Storytelling

Follow Jin’s missions through dynamic comic-panel cutscenes—sharp frames, cinematic pacing and a gritty tale of violence, corruption and fractured loyalties.

Neo-Noir Atmosphere

A rain-soaked pixel-art metropolis where Jin is ready to cross every line to save the girl.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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