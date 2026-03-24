Reforged Studios Acquires Headup - News

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Reforged Studios announced it has acquired German publisher Headup for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition includes Headup's publishing portfolio of released and upcoming games.

"Headup has built one of the most respected and carefully curated portfolios in independent publishing," said Reforged Studios CEO Peter van der Watt. "Their reputation has been earned through consistent developer advocacy and a clear editorial vision. Bringing that capability into Reforged materially strengthens our publishing platform and accelerates our long-term growth strategy.

"This acquisition is not about consolidation for its own sake. It is about building a durable publishing home for ambitious independent creators."

Headup founder Dieter Schoeller added, "This wasn’t about chasing scale—it was about finding the right people. Reforged is built by people who genuinely understand games, and that alignment allows us to grow without losing what makes Headup special."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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