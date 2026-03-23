Xbox Partner Preview Showcase Set for March 26 - News

/ 1,175 Views

by, posted 13 hours ago

Microsoft has announced an Xbox Partner Preview showcase will take place this Thursday, March 26 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will feature news on upcoming third-party partners that includes Sega, GSC Game World and Owlcat Games. There will be new game reveals, world premieres, and Xbox Game Pass announcements.

Confirmed games includes a deep dive of Ryu Ga Gotoku’s new game Stranger Than Heaven, an update on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and a new look at The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.

Also teased will be "first looks and announcements from more great games coming to Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles