Aniimo to Launch for PS5 Alongside Xbox Series, PC, iOS, and Android Versions - News

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by, posted 13 hours ago

Publisher Kinsglory and developer Pawprint Studio announced the free-to-play open-world creature catching action RPG, Aniimo, will launch for the PlayStation 5 alongside the previous announced Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android versions.

A demo of the game will be playable at PAX East 2026, which runs from March 26 to 29 in in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read details on the game below:

Aniimo is a free-to-play, next-gen creature-catching open-world RPG. On the vast continent of Idyll, you’ll encounter countless unique creatures known as Aniimo. Twine with them and experience the beauty of this world from a completely new perspective and with new abilities.

You can also travel to a metropolis floating in the sky, where you’ll meet other Pathfinders, share stories, and engage in thrilling competitive battles. Choose your Aniimo and embark on an epic journey—one full of exploration, discovery, and adventure!

Seize Every Chance to Capture and Collect Aniimo to Your Heart’s Desire!

When embarking on an adventure on Idyll, anyone you meet can become a companion! Catch Aniimo using Aniipods, set traps and time your catch perfectly—enjoy the thrill and uncertainty of every moment! Unique Aniimo will appear according to the environment, weather, phenomena and time of day. Most Aniimo can evolve, making collecting and discovering Aniimo even more exciting.

Twine With Aniimo to Feel the World Like They Do

On your journey of adventure you can Twine with Aniimo and essentially become any Aniimo that you collect. Use the Aniimo’s skills to solve puzzles, win battles and overcome challenges! Twine with Aniimo, to see the world from a brand new perspective.

Jump Into the Adventure and Enjoy Exploring an Expansive Open World

The continent of Idyll is expansive and alive with beauty and the perfect setting to capture, to Twine, to find answers and for the Aniimo to reach their full potential. Challenge, race, discover… immersive exploration ensures every step of the journey is engaging. Whether you’re gliding, diving, burrowing… you can step foot anywhere.

Join Exciting Real-Time Challenges With Aniimo

In the vast world of Aniimo, every real-time challenge is full of unknowns and surprises. The player-versus-environment-versus-player mode “Egg Heist” allows you to join a three-player team anytime to engage in real-time searches and battles in the Lost Isles.

Whether you’re solo, multiplayer, adventuring, battling, or simply looking to quickly become stronger, here, every challenge is real and instantaneous!

Enjoying Camping and Roadtrips With Your Friends

Each Pathfinder now owns a personal RV on the vast continent of Idyll, parked at a campsite in this open world, where they can meet and interact with other players. When you return to Homeland with your RV, you can plant crops, build decorations, and freely arrange your space with Aniimo to transform the entire Homeland into a warm, fun, and interactive immersive paradise.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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