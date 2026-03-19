Neptunia Unlimited Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, and PS4 - News

/ 466 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Compile Heart has announced the next mainline game in the Neptunia series, Neptunia Unlimited, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. It will launch in Japan on August 27 for 8,580 yen. No word yet on the release date in the west.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game (via Gematsu) below:

Story

It was the “first meteorite” that signaled the end of the world.

While everything was swallowed up in despair, only one remained—the Goddess Neptune—in the white void.

Guided by a mysterious voice, and with a number etched upon her cheek…

—The mark of another chance to face the end.

Neptune’s “Retry” activates, triggering a cycle of “Endings” and “Beginnings.”

Encounters with new allies and enemies…

Overcoming countless defeats, Neptune and company confront the “True End.”

To save the world from its impending doom, the Goddesses now soar into a new spacetime—!

Characters

Neptune / Purple Heart (voiced by Rie Tanaka)

(voiced by Rie Tanaka) Rouge / Red Heart (voiced by Hana Shimano)

(voiced by Hana Shimano) Ciel / Blue Heart (voiced by Momoka Terasawa)

(voiced by Momoka Terasawa) Anna and Lot / Eclipse Heart (voiced by Yukino Nishizono)

(voiced by Yukino Nishizono) Noire / Black Heart (voiced by Asami Imai)

(voiced by Asami Imai) Blanc / White Heart (voiced by Kana Asumi)

(voiced by Kana Asumi) Vert / Green Heart (voiced by Rina Satou)

Systems

Flying Goddesses – The Goddesses can take flight as they please! Enemies and mechanics unique to the skies will appear. Soar through the skies on a new adventure!

– The Goddesses can take flight as they please! Enemies and mechanics unique to the skies will appear. Soar through the skies on a new adventure! End Battles – In End Battles, every Goddess participates! The Goddesses take on an overwhelming battle against a colossal End Boss. By utilizing End Counter Skills, you can block the End Boss’ large-scale special attacks, as well as strike it with powerful attacks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles