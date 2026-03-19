Ghost Hunting Game Spook-A-Boo Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Soft Source Publishing and developer Wala Interactive have announced ghost hunting cooperative adventure game, Spook-A-Boo, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026. A demo is out now for PC.

"Spook-A-Boo isn’t just about catching ghosts, it’s a love letter to the era of gaming when multiplayer meant plugging in a second controller (or three!) and crowding around the TV," said Wala Interactive producer and co-founder Megha Gupta. "This demo is closer to our final vision and a slice of what you can expect before the full game ships later in the year. We hope you have as much fun playing it as we had making it."

Soft Source Publishing publishing director Sameer Pandit added, "After playing Spook-A-Boo and talking to the team behind it, we instinctively felt it was a right fit for Soft Source’s mission: to surface the best Asian games to the world. We can’t wait to share more in the lead up to launch."

View a gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Spook-A-Boo is a ghost hunting couch cooperative game for one-to-four players. Play with friends and family to seek out and capture ghosts hiding in plain sight. Detect, scan, hook and trap all the troublemaking ghosts and have a spook-tacular time.

Welcome Cadets!

Detect, scan, hook and trap ghosts with your fellow hunters and stop them from causing havoc across the galaxy. Travel through wacky worlds and dizzying dimensions to find and capture every ghost.

A spook-tacular one-to-four players couch cooperative experience where you detect, scan, hook and trap clever ghosts before they escape. Race against time across 28 levels through four themed worlds and discover why the ghosts are wreaking havoc.

Spook-A-Boo is a fun family adventure with laughter, cooperation and a ghostly good time.

Use Cutting-Edge Tech

State of the art devices to seek, locate and capture the trouble making ghosts.

Detectors locate the pesky phantoms.

Scanners spook the specters into running!

Hook and pull those poltergeists!

Trap the ghosts in their final resting place.

Encounter a Diverse Variety of Ghosts

Normie, Doughy and Zappy aren’t the only ghosts in the galaxy! They come in various shapes, sizes and with wicked powers. Make sure you’re capturing them and not the other way around!

Overcome Obstacles Together

Work with—and against!—your teammates to trap every ghost you run into through the four unique worlds you have to play through.

Please note that additional controllers would be required to play this game in local multiplayer mode.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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