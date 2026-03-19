STARBITES Launches May 21 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher NIS America and developer IKINAGAMES announced the science-fiction turn-based RPG, STARBITES, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on May 21.

The game is currently available in Japan for the same platforms, minus Switch 2.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join Lukida and her allies as they uncover the truth beneath the sands of Bitter!

Hop on your Motorbot and ride toward freedom in the brand-new RPG STARBITES! On Bitter, a desert planet ravaged by the aftermath of an interstellar war, a young salvager named Lukida seeks to escape to the stars, but a sudden attack by a giant robot sets events into motion that will change her life—and the fate of Bitter—forever.

Explore the expansive landscape of Bitter atop your Motorbot, and fight your way to victory in a turn-based battle system that’s easy to learn, and satisfying to master. Build up your party, kit out your Motorbots with powerful equipment, and head out into the deserts of Bitter! Somewhere beneath the dunes, the truth of what happened 45 years ago awaits…

Fracture Your Foes

Learn your enemies’ weaknesses, then Fracture their guard and dish out the damage in classic, turn-based RPG gameplay that’s easy to pick up, and hard to put down. Take extra turns with Driver’s High to really turn the tables!

Ride High on your Motorbot

Every character has a personal Motorbot that’s suited to their own personality and battle style. Lukida rides high in her slingshot-wielding robot, while Gwendoll cruises along in her flashy hoverbike.

Secrets Beneath the Dunes

The sands of Bitter hide many secrets. Uncover the truth in this gripping story of regret, revenge, and forgiveness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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