The Triple-i Initiative 2026 Set for April 9 - News

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Organizer Evil Empire announced The Triple-i Initiative 2026 showcase is set for April 9 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be over 45 minutes long and feature "back-to-back announcements with zero fluff." There will be world premieres, gameplay reveals, and release dates.

Confirmed publishers include Devolver Digital, Klei, sunset visitor, and tinyBuild. Confirmed games include Alkahest, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, Dead as Disco, Risk of Rain 2, and Windrose.

A post-show will follow that features deep dives into of the games from the main showcase.

View a teaser for the showcase below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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