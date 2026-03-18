Destroy All Humans! 1 and 2, and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Coming to Switch 2 - News

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THQ Nordic announced the Destroy All Humans! remake, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

The publisher also announced SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide will launch for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Read details on the games below:

Destroy All Humans! (2020 remake)

Platform: Switch 2

Switch 2 Release Date: June 23, 2026

June 23, 2026 Previously Released for: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG)

Crypto is back and humanity is still very much in trouble. Already wreaking havoc on Nintendo Switch, the cult-classic alien invasion lands on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year with richer visuals, denser worlds, improved shaders, and support for full HD up to 1440p resolution. Unleash chaos with powerful psychic abilities, outrageous weaponry, and a sharp sense of humor. Invade Earth, harvest DNA, and remind the human race exactly who’s in charge. Includes the downloadable content “Skin Pack”!

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed

Platform: Switch 2

Switch 2 Release Date: September 15, 2026

September 15, 2026 Previously Released for: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG)

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed releases on Nintendo Switch 2 in September, packed with the downloadable content “Reprobed: Skin Pack” and “Reprobed: Challenge Accepted.” Experience the swinging 60s in full alien glory in a single-player adventure, tailor-made for the platform. Defend a much larger, more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission. Travel the globe, wreak havoc and take revenge on the KGB in this expanded sequel full of destruction, disguises, and hippie-era absurdity.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Platform: Switch 2

Switch 2 Release Date: October 6, 2026

October 6, 2026 Previously Released for: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Switch, PC (Steam, GOG)

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. Armed with a magical brush using paint and thinner, players shape both the world around them and Mickey’s destiny. Restore beauty or uncover hidden secrets. On Nintendo Switch 2, the adventure shines brighter than ever with: Higher resolution visuals, improved framerate, mouse-style controls using the Joy Con 2 controller and includes the downloadable content “Costume Pack.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

Platform: Switch

Switch Release Date: October 13, 2026

October 13, 2026 Previously Released for: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC (Steam, GOG)

A clash between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune has unleashed ghostly chaos across the ocean floor and it’s up to SpongeBob and Patrick to fix it. Switch seamlessly between the two heroes and combine their unique abilities to overcome challenges and restore balance to Bikini Bottom. Play as SpongeBob and Patrick, master new abilities like grappling and burrowing and experience a brand new ghostly story. The game is fully voiced by the original cast!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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