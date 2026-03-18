Console Archives Ninja-Kid II Launches Tomorrow for Switch 2 and PS5 - News

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Developer Hamster announced Console Archives Ninja-Kid II will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 for $7.99 / 800 yen.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Ninja-Kid II was released by UPL in 1988 for an 8-bit home console.

In this action game, you embark on an adventure across diverse fields—including mountains, oceans, and caves—to defeat your greatest and most powerful foe, Ashura.

Despite its cute art style, the game offers hardcore ninja action, featuring wall-kicking and intense battles using a wide variety of weapons.

The Console Archives series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing masterpieces released on various home game consoles, allowing players to easily enjoy them on the latest hardware.

The series is packed with convenient features, including customizable button layouts and screen settings, as well as the ability to save and load at any point.

Whether you played them back in the day or are experiencing them for the first time, please enjoy the masterpieces that shaped the history of console gaming!

(The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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